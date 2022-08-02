Paramore

“Once a whore, you’re nothing more” is a lyric from the band’s first mainstream hit “Misery Business,” released in 2007. Though it has sold over 6 million copies, singer Hayley Williams doesn’t like the lyrics she wrote as an angry teen. She announced that they were retiring the track from live shows in 2018.

“Tonight we’re playing this song for the last time, for a really long time,” she told the Nashville audience at the time. “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should, we feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while. This is to every bad decision that led us here, this is to all the embarrassing things we might have said, but we owned up to it and we grew.”

Williams played the song at Coachella in April 2022 with headliner Billie Eilish. The “Happier Than Ever” singer handled the verse by censoring herself and dropping the word “whore.”