Taylor Swift

The Grammy winner’s 2006 debut album included “Picture to Burn,” in which the teen sang: “So go and tell your friends that I’m obsessive and crazy / That’s fine, I’ll tell mine you’re gay.” It was eventually changed to, “That’s fine, you won’t mind if I say” ahead of the chorus.

Swift didn’t directly address the tweak at the time, but she has made it clear that the album, which was released when she was 16, doesn’t reflect her viewpoint as an adult.

“I had this song called ‘Picture to Burn,’ that’s talking about how ‘I hate your truck,’ and ‘I hate that you ignored me,’ ‘I hate you,’ ” she told MTV in 2011. “Now, the way that I would say that and the way that I would feel that kind of pain is a lot different.”