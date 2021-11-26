Adele

After beating Beyoncé for the Album of the Year award in 2017, the “Easy on Me” singer famously broke her trophy in half, saying from the stage that Queen B deserved to win for Lemonade. When the show was over, she visited the Texas native’s dressing room to tell her how much she respected her work. “I just said to her, like, the way that the Grammys works, and the people who control it at the very, very top — they don’t know what a visual album is,” Adele recalled during an October 2021 interview with Vogue. “They don’t want to support the way that she’s moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about.”