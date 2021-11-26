Ariana Grande

The “7 Rings” singer had a public disagreement with Grammys higher-ups after reports surfaced that she canceled her planned 2019 performance because it was “too late” for her to put a show together. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken [Ehrlich],” she tweeted in February 2019, referring to the show’s then-executive producer. “It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend.” She later claimed that the two parties couldn’t agree on which songs she would perform.