Halsey

The “Eastside” singer has earned three nominations, but in 2020, they spoke out when they didn’t receive any for their work that year. “The Grammys are an elusive process,” the New Jersey native wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.’”

Halsey also called out the Recording Academy for keeping its processes so secretive. “It’s not always about the music or quality or culture,” they wrote. “While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”