Jay-Z

In November 2021, the “99 Problems” rapper became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, but he hasn’t hesitated to criticize the institution with his words and his music. In 2018, he earned eight nominations — the most of anyone that year — but lost all of them. “Tell the Grammys f—k that 0 for eight s—t,” he rapped in the song “Apes—t,” released later that year.