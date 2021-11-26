Justin Bieber

The “Baby” singer has criticized the Grammys for placing his work in the wrong category. “To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry,” he wrote in an open letter to the Recording Academy in November 2020. “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.”

For the 2022 awards, however, he did score a Best R&B Performance nod for his song “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.