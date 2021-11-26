Kanye West

The rapper has won 21 Grammys throughout his career, but he remains one of the most outspoken critics in the industry. In 2015, he stormed the stage after Beyoncé lost Album of the Year to Beck. “Beck needs to respect artistry and he should have given his award to Beyoncé,” he told E! News after the show. “At this point, we tired of it because what happens is when you keep on diminishing art and not respecting the craft and smacking people in the face after they deliver monumental feats in music, you’re disrespectful to inspiration.”