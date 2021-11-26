Lil Wayne

The “Mr. Carter” rapper won several Grammys early in his career, but his nominations have waned since then — even as he’s continued to release a ton of music. “As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me , my musik, or just another technicality?” he tweeted in December 2020. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking bak at me & I go to the studio.”

He was less circumspect in 2021, however, tweeting, “F—k the Grammys” before the show.