Nicki Minaj

The “Starships” singer slammed the Grammys in November 2020 after receiving zero nods for her work over the previous year. “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation,” she tweeted, referring to the 2012 edition of the ceremony. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”