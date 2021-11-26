Pink

After former Grammys president Neil Portnow said women artists should “step up” if they wanted nominations, the “So What” singer had some choice words for him. “Women in music don’t need to ‘step up,'” she said in a handwritten note posted to her Twitter account in January 2018. “Women have been stepping up since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside … When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal.”