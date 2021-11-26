Sheryl Crow

The “My Favorite Mistake” singer also weighed in on the Portnow controversy, pointing to the consolidation of categories as one of the reasons female artists were receiving fewer nominations. “I wish the Grammys would return to female/male categories,” she tweeted in February 2018. “Who will young girls be inspired by to pick up a guitar and rock, when most every category is filled with men? I’m not sure it is about women needing to ‘step up’, (as said by the male in charge).”