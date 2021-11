The Weeknd

In 2020, fans were shocked when the “Blinding Lights” singer scored zero nods for his massively successful album After Hours. The Weeknd was too, saying he’d boycott the entire institution by withholding his music from consideration. “The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted in November 2020. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.” He did, however, earn two nominations for the 64th annual show, scoring nods as a featured artist on songs by West and Doja Cat.