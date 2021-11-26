Zayn Malik

Ahead of the 2021 ceremony, the former One Direction member slammed the awards shows in a series of tweets. (He has never been nominated for a Grammy as a solo artist or as part of 1D.) “F—k the grammys and everyone associated,” he wrote in March 2021. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

In a second tweet, he claimed that he wasn’t upset about his own lack of nominations but rather the process as a whole. “My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process,” he wrote.