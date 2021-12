Summer Sanders: ‘Figure It Out’

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was a huge star at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics, and her active TV career following proved that Hollywood saw her as more than a star swimmer.

In addition to hosting the Nickelodeon game show from 1997 through 1999, she had a cameo in Jerry Maguire, worked as a cohost for several networks including ESPN and MTV, and competed on the third season of Celebrity Apprentice.