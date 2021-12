LeBron James: ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

The Los Angeles Laker starred in the sequel to the 1996 film. In his version, he’s forced to team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes to save his son from the super online villain Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

The NBA pro also played a fictionalized version of himself in the 2015 rom-com Trainwreck.