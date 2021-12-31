Halloween Teaser

Glover released a one-minute clip in October 2021 teasing what’s to come for the Atlanta characters. The ominous trailer showed glimpses of different landscapes, statues in museums, a European city and stacks of chairs with creepy images on television sets as a voice said, “It’s after the end of the world, don’t you know that yet?” on repeat.

The teaser ended with Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles sitting alone in front of a coffin staring straight into the camera while two figures stood facing the wall behind him.