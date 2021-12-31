Richer Thoughts Ahead

FX released a fuller trailer for season 3 of the Emmy-winning series in December 2021. In the clip, Earn, Al “Paper Boi”, Darius and Van are seen traveling through Europe while Earn follows his cousin Al on his music tour with Clark County (RJ Walker).

Things appear to be very different across the pond as glimpses of a strange man in a Dalmatian suit, Earn getting patted down at a security checkpoint and a woman in Amsterdam’s red-light district snapping a photo of Al pop up on the screen. The topic of racism ending is also brought up as moments of the group’s adventures play out.

“Do I gotta get naked for this?” Al says at one point while looking at what seems to be a party invitation. Earn replies, “Nudity isn’t required I think.” Al, however, isn’t convinced adding, “Psh, I don’t know … Europe.”