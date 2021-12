Will There Be a Season 4?

FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed in August 2021 that both seasons 3 and 4 were written amid the coronavirus pandemic shooting delays — and were filmed at the same time.

“I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for Season 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months,” he said during the network’s Television Critics Association panel, noting he “adores” the scripts for both upcoming seasons.