Corey Accused Her of Sleeping With Tony Dovolani

Patridge wrote that Bohan accused her of having an affair with her Dancing With the Stars partner in 2010.

“Every single day, he would make rude, nasty comments about Tony and what he was so sure was going on. Corey accused me of making the dances too sexy and inappropriate, as if I had control over the steps of the tango,” she alleged.