Dating Chris Pine

During the same trip to Vegas, Patridge met Pine, who approached her and said he thought she was “really beautiful” after seeing her on stage. “Shortly after, we went on a date, and Chris picked me up in his cool, old beaten-up car, which I kind of loved,” she wrote, recalling that he took her to an Italian restaurant.

She added that Pine was “really into jazz music” and “loves to read” but was “annoyed” by the fan and paparazzi attention. They split over schedules and the actor’s lack of desire to be on The Hills.

“We really liked each other. We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but fond memories of Chris,” she wrote. “He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in L.A. — and I mean that as the highest compliment.”