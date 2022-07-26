Last Time She Saw Lauren Conrad

Patridge wrote that there was “a lot of turmoil” between her and Conrad that they “couldn’t talk about on-camera at the time” — including the Dancing With the Stars alum’s claims that their mutual agent would give gigs to the Laguna Beach alum that were offered to Patridge first.

“I blamed my agents for this, but it still wasn’t great for my friendship with Lauren. I also found her to be very controlling over her friends,” she wrote. “If you’re in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does and says. Otherwise, you’re on the outs.”

Hills viewers may also remember allegations that Conrad hooked up with Patridge’s ex Justin Bobby Brescia. The L.A. Candy author vehemently denied the allegations on the show, but Patridge brought them up again in the book and claimed that Conrad was nicer to Brescia when the cameras weren’t rolling. She also claimed her costar “twisted [it] around to make me sound like I was delusional and out of my mind.”

As for the last time she saw Conrad, Patridge wrote: “Recently I took Kirra to see Disney on Ice and ran into Lauren and her sweet son. We said hello and chatted for a minute before moving on.”