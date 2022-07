Stephanie Pratt Getting in the Middle of Her and Kristin Cavallari

When Conrad left The Hills, Cavallari joined. According to Patridge, Spencer Pratt’s sister would go “back and forth between” her and Cavallari, accusing issues.

“The difference between Kristin and Stephanie is that Stephanie truly is a troublemaker,” she said. “She turns her back on you in a second. And my experiences with her to come, on The Hills: New Beginnings, would prove it.”