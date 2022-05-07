'Beautifully Done'! Lisa-Marie Presley Loved 'Elvis' Movie, Mom Says

Fully Family Approval

Priscilla revealed that daughter Lisa-Marie Presley loves the film, and they believe granddaughter Riley Keough will feel the same.

“I’ve seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times. But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears,” Priscilla wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa. Beautifully done Baz, Tom, Austin and Olivia.”