Everything to Know About Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis,’ Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and More

Priscilla Presley’s Stamp of Approval

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” Priscilla — who was married to Elvis between May 1967 and October 1973 — tweeted in April 2022. “Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film, Jerry [Schilling] and I looked at each other and said ‘WOW!!! Bravo to him.’ He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

She added: “The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

