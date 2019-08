Eminem at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Love ’em or hate ’em, MTV awards shows are never boring. At the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, Calif., for example, Eminem caused a fuss when Sacha Baron Cohen, in character as his flamboyant alter ego Bruno, literally dropped in on the rapper from the ceiling, putting his bare butt smack dab in front of Eminem’s face. The 8 Mile star stormed out of the event — but his reaction was later revealed to be part of a planned stunt.