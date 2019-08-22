David O. Russell at the 2013 BAFTAs

Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell was less than thrilled when his lead actress, Jennifer Lawrence, lost the 2013 Best Actress BAFTA to Amour star Emmanuelle Riva. After French actress Riva’s name was announced, cameras panned to Lawrence, who was sitting with her director in the audience. While Lawrence managed a passable poker face, Russell couldn’t hide his disapproval as he half-heartedly clapped for Riva (who was not in attendance).