Beyonce at the 2009 VMAs

“I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best audience reactions of all time!” Kanye West‘s stage-rush during Taylor Swift‘s acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs is one of the most infamous awards show moments in history. His announcement that Beyonce had been robbed of the honor left Swift speechless (in more ways than one) and Beyonce mortified (if a little flattered). “Well, I knew his intentions, and I knew he was standing up for art,” Bey later said.