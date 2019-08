Bill Murray at the 2004 Oscars

Lost in Translation star Bill Murray was too cool for school at the 2004 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor along with Mystic River star (and eventual winner) Sean Penn. Murray made a big show of rolling his eyes when the camera showed him in the audience — almost as if he didn’t care about the award — but he later revealed to Charlie Rose that he was surprised he lost and had even planned his acceptance speech.