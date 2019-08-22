Taylor Swift at the 2014 Grammys

Taylor Swift’s surprised face is an awards show staple. Pretty much everyone has seen her open-mouthed shock at this point — but only those who watched the 2014 Grammys got to see this gem, which occurred when Album of the Year was announced toward the end of the show. Swift heard the “R” sound at the beginning of Random Access Memories and seemed, for a brief but unforgettable moment, to think that her album, Red, was the winner. She gasped — as did everyone around her.