Billie Eilish at the 2020 Grammy Awards

In January 2020, Billie Eilish became the youngest person to ever win the Grammy Award for Song of the Year — and could hardly contain her excitement when her name was announced. “This is to all of the kids who are making music in their bedrooms today. You’re going to get one of these,” she said onstage alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell.