Jay Z and Beyonce at the 2015 Grammy Awards

Stop it Ye, said Jay and Bey! Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not know what to expect from Kanye West when he ran up to the stage after Beck won Album of the Year at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2015 — and their expressions said it all. As West (in a repeat of his infamous 2009 MTV VMAs moment with Taylor Swift) bombarded Beck, Jay Z’s expression went from shocked to horrified as he shook his head in disagreement. Beyonce, meanwhile, mouthed: “No, Kanye, No!”