Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards

During his acceptance speech for Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Brad Pitt packed on the self-deprecating humor. He joked that playing Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood … wasn’t quite a stretch for him. “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he said, “a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.” The best reaction of all? His ex-wife Jennifer Aniston clapping in the audience.