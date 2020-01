Joan Grande at the 2020 Grammy Awards

As Ariana Grande powered through a show-stopping medley, her mother, Joan Grande, watched from the audience like a true stage mom. Joan cheered on her daughter as she tweaked the “Thank U, Next” lyrics to honor her dad, Edward Butera. “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / holding hands with my mama / I’ll be thanking my dad / ’cause he’s really awesome.”