Leslie Jones at the 2018 Emmys

Members of the audience were shocked — and moved to tears — during Glenn Weiss‘ public proposal during the 2018 Emmys, but it was the Saturday Night Live star whose reaction was priceless. The comedian stood up, pointing in the direction of the stage with her mouth wide open. Twitter had a field day writing things like, “leslie jones last night reacting to the proposal that happened on stage at the emmys is giving me all kinds of life.”