Pics Awards Show Audience Reactions: Funniest Celebrity Faces in the Crowd By Us Weekly Staff August 27, 2019 GIPHY 44 45 / 44 Lizzo at the 2019 VMAs Complete with a bottle of tequila, the rapper was living her best life in the crowd. Back to top More News ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Roger Mathews Finalize Divorce Becca Kufrin Hits Back at Troll Who Claims Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Doesn’t ‘Really Like’ Her After Skipping Wedding ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Professionally Organized Kitchen Is So Neat: ‘Major Pantry Goals’ More News