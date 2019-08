Pink at the 2017 AMAs

While the “So What” singer looked like she was in pain during Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute at the 2017 AMAs, she denied not enjoying the performance on Twitter after the show. “Christina f—king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever,” Pink tweeted. “This [is] about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancys.”