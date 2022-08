Taylor Swift at the 2022 VMAs

Swift, who made a surprise appearance at the event looked surprised and delighted when Fergie took the stage alongside Jack Harlow for his hit single “First Class,” which interpolates her 2007 song “Glamourous.”

The “Shake It Off” artist danced and sang along in the audience as the Black Eyed Peas singer performed on the VMA stage for the first time since 2018.