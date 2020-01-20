Tom Hanks at the 2020 SAG Awards

It’s hard to argue exactly who stole the show during the 26th annual SAG Awards opening. Toward the end of Eugene Levy and Dan Levy’s bit, Dan informed his dad and Schitt’s Creek costar that they went over their time limit. “You used up so much time they’re telling us they had to cut Tom Hanks,” the actor informed Eugene.



“Well, that’s all right. I know Tom,” the American Pie actor replied. “He’s a good guy. He’ll take it well.”



When the camera cut over to the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star, he delivered a deadpan stare, causing the audience to erupt with laughter.