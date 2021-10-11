Top 5

Stories

Movies

Original ‘Baby-Sitter’s Club’ Movie Cast: Where Are They Now? Schuyler Fisk, Rachael Leigh Cook and More

By
Baby-Sitter's Club’ 1995 Movie Cast: Where Are They Now? Schuyler Fisk, Rachael Leigh Cook and More
 Courtesy of YouTube; Aaron Michael Metchik/Facebook
11
10 / 11
podcast
Spa_10521_600x338

Aaron Michael Metchik

Metchik portrayed Alan Gray, who is smitten with Dawn. He followed up the role with guest appearances on Boy Meets World, Party of Five, You Wish and Dorm Life, which he directed. The actor starred in Feeling Minnesota, Hercules, Pumpkin Hill and More Than Stars before walking away from the spotlight in 2012. The California native went on to graduate from University of California, Los Angeles before founding Actor’s Edge, where he works as an acting coach. He is also the owner of Workshop Wizard.

Metchik resides in Los Angeles with his wife and their daughter.

Back to top