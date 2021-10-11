Aaron Michael Metchik

Metchik portrayed Alan Gray, who is smitten with Dawn. He followed up the role with guest appearances on Boy Meets World, Party of Five, You Wish and Dorm Life, which he directed. The actor starred in Feeling Minnesota, Hercules, Pumpkin Hill and More Than Stars before walking away from the spotlight in 2012. The California native went on to graduate from University of California, Los Angeles before founding Actor’s Edge, where he works as an acting coach. He is also the owner of Workshop Wizard.

Metchik resides in Los Angeles with his wife and their daughter.