Austin O’Brien

O’Brien played Logan Bruno, who dates Mary Anne in the book series and is her love interest in the film. The actor then appeared on Touched by an Angel before portraying Josh Greene on Promised Land. He also starred in Runaways, Bounty, Innocent and All Our Yesterdays before stepping away from the camera in 2015. He is now a professional photographer.

The Oregon native married Kristin Wurgler in 2006. They share two children.