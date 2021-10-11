Bre Blair

Blair’s role as New York-born club member Stacey McGill was her breakout film performance. She then appeared in Cherry Falls, Stripped Down, Something’s Wrong in Kansas, Em, Cop House, Thirtyish, The Track, A Thousand Miles Behind, For the Love of Jessee and Two Yellow Lines. The Canadian actress starred in The Unit, Make It or Break It, Game of Silence, Make It Up As We Go and appeared on S.W.A.T. as Annie Kay. In 2021, Blair began working on her first project as a producer, Swamp Lion.