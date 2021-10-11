Christian Oliver

Oliver played Stacey’s older love interest, Luca, one year after portraying Brian Keller in Saved by the Bell: The New Class. The Germany native then starred in Eat Your Heart Out, The Good German, Speed Racer, House of Good and Evil, The Outer Wild, Rattlesnakes, Animal Among Us, Christmas in Vienna and I Am Fear. He also appeared on Alarm für Cobra 11 – Die Autobahnpolizei, Hunters and SOKO Stuttgart. Oliver made his debut as a writer with 2009’s Ready or Not, which he also produced. His other producing credits include Zipper, Animal Among Us, Abe and Wrong Turn.

The actor is the cofounder of Viva Con Agua California, which is part of a network of organizations focused on making access to fresh drinking water available to all.