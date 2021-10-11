Rachael Leigh Cook

Cook’s role as Kristy’s BFF Mary Anne Spier was her first acting gig, along with Becky Thatcher in Tom and Huck the same year. She has since starred in She’s All That, Josie and the Pussycats, Bookies, Blonde Ambition, Broken Kingdom, Summer Love, Frozen in Love, Hallmark Channel’s Autumn in the Vineyard films and He’s All That. The Minnesota native appeared on Las Vegas, Titan Maximum, Psych, Perception and Robot Chicken. Cook is also a writer and producer, working as an executive producer for 2020’s Cross Country Christmas.

The actress split from Daniel Gillies in 2019 after 15 years of marriage. The former spouses share two children, Charlotte and Theodore. Cook moved on with producer Kevin Mann, making things Instagram official in July 2021.