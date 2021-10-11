Schuyler Fisk

Fisk played the president of the Baby-Sitters Club, Kristy Thomas. She then appeared in Snow Day, Orange County, American Gun, Restless, The Best of Me, The Nanny and Every Other Holiday. The California native later began working on the movies Wake and Sam & Kate. Fisk has also been credited with performing on multiple soundtracks, including writing and singing songs for Penelope, Dear John and Tell. The University of Virginia alum released two solo records, the latest being 2011’s Blue Ribbon Winner. She later formed the trio Me and My Brother with Carl Anderson and Sam Wilson.

The daughter of Sissy Spacek and production designer Jack Fisk has been married to Chapman Bullock since 2012.