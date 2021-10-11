Vanessa Zima

Zima played one of the babysitter’s camp members, Rosie Wilder, who witnessed Stacey and Luca flirting. The actress was only 8 years old when the movie hit theaters and she went on to star on Murder One from 1995 to 1996. Her film roles include Wicked, Zoe, The Absent, Metered, Killing Mommy and Killer Weekend.

She later found work as a photographer and filmmaker, directing Jason Aaron Scott’s music video for “Solid As Stone” in 2020. The star created her own short film, The Scavengers, the same year with sisters Maddy Zima and Yvonne Zima as the stars.