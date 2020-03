Andi Dorfman (Season 18 Bachelor)

The lawyer eliminated herself after the fantasy suite episode of season 18 of The Bachelor. She admitted that she realized that “it wasn’t going to work” between her and Galavis before going off on the Bachelor, who kept saying “it’s OK” in regard to all of her concerns and issues. “I want to die if I have to hear ‘It’s OK’ again, I can’t handle it,” she said during the pair’s heart-to-heart.