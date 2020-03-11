Bentley Williams (Season 7 Bachelorette)

Williams is one of Bachelor Nation’s biggest villains, but fans still didn’t see his departure coming during season 7 of the show. He dropped out during week three, but made sure to throw a few daggers at Ashley Hebert on his way out. “The guys know I’m a front-runner, but none of them have any idea that I don’t care about Ashley. I had the opportunity and I played everyone,” he said in the confessional. “Ashley is not the girl I’m smitten by, but definitely the type of girl I’d hook up with now and then.”