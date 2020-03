Brady Toops (Season 11 Bachelorette)

When ABC decided to have two Bachelorettes for the beginning of season 11 — it was a faceoff between Britt Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe — Toops bared his soul following Nilsson’s departure as the lead. He told Bristowe that his heart was with Nilsson so he took himself out of the running for her heart on night one. He and Nilsson then dated for a few months before calling it quits.