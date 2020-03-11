Cassie Randolph (Season 23 Bachelor)

The California native chose to send herself home during season 23 of The Bachelor during the fantasy suite episode. Her decision came after her father expressed his disapproval of the couple’s relationship. “I can definitely see us working forever,” Bachelor Colton Underwood admitted during the episode. “I feel like my whole life has been leading to tonight because I love Cassie. I want to be with Cassie. My heart is complete when I think of Cassie.” Randolph still left, however, and then Underwood jumped the fence out of frustration. The former football player eventually convinced Randolph to continue their journey and she won the final rose.